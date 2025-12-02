Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Centre Ready To Debate SIR, Say Sources; Congress MPs Hold Protest

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Crucial Day 2 To Begin At 11 AM After Stormy, Disruption-Hit Opening Day | Image: Republic

The Parliament is all set to reconvene at 11 AM today for Day 2 of the Winter Session, after a stormy opening day marked by repeated adjournments and sharp exchanges between the government and the Opposition.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned multiple times - first till noon, then till 2 PM, and finally for the day - as Opposition MPs demanded an immediate discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Amid loud sloganeering, Speaker Om Birla urged MPs to avoid disruptions, saying the House must uphold good parliamentary traditions and allow meaningful debate.

Both Houses began the session with obituary references. It congratulated India’s women athletes, including the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind champions, and the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup winners.

Despite the uproar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman managed to introduce the Health Security & National Security Cess Bill, 2025, and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Before the session began, PM Modi addressed the media, and in a stern message to the opposition, he stressed that the Winter Session must focus on national interest, informed debate, and policy-driven outcomes, not drama or political frustration and only delivery.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that Parliament must remain focused on what it envisions for the nation and what it is committed to delivering. Calling upon the Opposition to fulfil its democratic responsibility, PM Modi encouraged them to raise meaningful and substantive issues. He cautioned parties not to allow frustration over electoral defeats to overshadow parliamentary proceedings. Underscoring that the session should not display arrogance arising from electoral victories, PM Modi said, "The Winter Session must reflect balance, responsibility, and the dignity expected from public representatives".

PM Modi expressed concern that Parliament is increasingly being used as a ‘warm-up ground for elections’, urging parties to change course. He also said that Parliament should be a place for policy and delivery, not theatrics and slogans.