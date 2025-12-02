Updated 2 December 2025 at 11:04 IST
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Centre Ready To Debate SIR, Say Sources; Congress MPs Hold Protest
Day 2 of the Parliament Winter Session will begin at 11 AM today, following a stormy Day 1 marked by loud protests, repeated adjournments, and heated exchanges between the government and the Opposition. The Lok Sabha was adjourned multiple times as Opposition MPs demanded an urgent discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The Parliament is all set to reconvene at 11 AM today for Day 2 of the Winter Session, after a stormy opening day marked by repeated adjournments and sharp exchanges between the government and the Opposition.
On Monday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned multiple times - first till noon, then till 2 PM, and finally for the day - as Opposition MPs demanded an immediate discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Amid loud sloganeering, Speaker Om Birla urged MPs to avoid disruptions, saying the House must uphold good parliamentary traditions and allow meaningful debate.
Both Houses began the session with obituary references. It congratulated India’s women athletes, including the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind champions, and the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup winners.
Despite the uproar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman managed to introduce the Health Security & National Security Cess Bill, 2025, and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
Before the session began, PM Modi addressed the media, and in a stern message to the opposition, he stressed that the Winter Session must focus on national interest, informed debate, and policy-driven outcomes, not drama or political frustration and only delivery.
The Prime Minister also emphasised that Parliament must remain focused on what it envisions for the nation and what it is committed to delivering. Calling upon the Opposition to fulfil its democratic responsibility, PM Modi encouraged them to raise meaningful and substantive issues. He cautioned parties not to allow frustration over electoral defeats to overshadow parliamentary proceedings. Underscoring that the session should not display arrogance arising from electoral victories, PM Modi said, "The Winter Session must reflect balance, responsibility, and the dignity expected from public representatives".
PM Modi expressed concern that Parliament is increasingly being used as a ‘warm-up ground for elections’, urging parties to change course. He also said that Parliament should be a place for policy and delivery, not theatrics and slogans.
2 December 2025 at 11:03 IST
Winter Session Resumes: Oppn Continues Ruckus In Lok Sabha
Parliament Winter Session Day 2 LIVE: Demanding an immediate debate on SIR, the Opposition MPs are holding a protest outside the Parliament as Day 2 proceedings resume.
2 December 2025 at 11:00 IST
"We Will Continue To Protest To Save Democracy": Mallikarjun Kharge
Parliament Winter Session Day 2 LIVE: On opposition's protest against SIR at the Parliament premises, Congress President and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We will continue to protest to save democracy and against injustice.”
2 December 2025 at 10:57 IST
Opposition Holds Protest
Parliament Winter Session Day 2 LIVE: The opposition leaders, including Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and LoP Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, held a protest against SIR in Parliament premises, on the second day of the winter session.
2 December 2025 at 10:41 IST
Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament
Congress MP Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament for the second day of the winter session
2 December 2025 at 09:34 IST
Centre To Move Central Excise (Amendment) Bill For Consideration
Parliament Winter Session Day 2 LIVE: The Central government is set to move that the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move the bill to amend the Central Excise Act to raise the excise duties and cess on tobacco products. Following the introduction of GST in 2017, the Centre had decreased central excise duties on tobacco and tobacco products to allow for the levy of compensation cess in GST without large impact on tax incidence. This bill seeks to amend the central excise rates, as the cess will be discontinued once loan liabilities and interests payments taken under the cess are discharged, according to the government.
Earlier on Monday, Finance Minister Sitharaman had tabled the bill in the Lok Sabha amid continued Opposition sloganeering demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by ECI.
The Central Excise Bill will amend the Central Excise Act, 1944, under which compensation cess to states and central excise duties were significantly lowered to not impact tax incidence.
"Compensation cess levied on tobacco and tobacco products, wherever applicable, will be discontinued once interest payment obligations and loan liabilities under the compensation cess account are completely discharged. In order to give the Government, the fiscal space to increase the rate of central excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products so as to protect tax incidence, it is imperative to amend the table in Section IV of the Fourth Schedule to the said Act," according to the bill's ‘statement of object and reasons.’
Additionally, the Centre is set to present two reports of the Standing Committee on Finance, with the twenty-seventh report on the "Performance review of National Statistical Commission (NSC)"; and the Twenty-eight report on “Review of working of insolvency and bankruptcy code and emerging issues.”
MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab and Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy will present the two reports of the Standing Committee on Finance.
(ANI inputs)
2 December 2025 at 09:29 IST
Adjournment Motions Over SIR
Parliament Winter Session Day 2 LIVE: Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Vasanth has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, calling the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision a rushed and unplanned exercise that has pushed India’s electoral system into crisis.
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 and demanded to discuss the need for electoral reforms to further strengthen the electoral processes in the country
2 December 2025 at 09:25 IST
Centre Ready To Debate SIR Amid Opposition Uproar: Sources
As the opposition continues to create an uproar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, sources indicate that the Central government is ready for a discussion. The government is reportedly planning an outreach effort and is preparing to accommodate the opposition's demand for a parliamentary debate on the SIR exercise. Listen to more details from Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor -
.
2 December 2025 at 09:34 IST
Opposition to Continue Protest Over SIR: INDI Bloc To Demonstrate At Makar Dwar at 10.30 AM
Parliament Winter Session Day 2 LIVE: Opposition MPs are set to continue their protest against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll as the Parliament gears up for the second day of the Winter Session. The INDI Alliance MPs will stage a demonstration outside the Makar Dwar of the Parliament at 10:30 AM, ahead of the day's proceedings.
The first day of the Winter Session saw multiple adjournments in the Lok Sabha as opposition members insisted on a debate on the SIR exercise, which is currently underway in 12 States and Union Territories.
“The INDI Alliance decided yesterday morning that we will stress for the discussion on SIR and the election electoral reform-related things. Today, at 10:30 AM, we are having a demonstration in front of the Makar Dwar demanding the same thing. All the MPs are going to protest outside the Parliament,” Congress MP Manickam Tagore said. He has also moved a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing the subject, "National Crisis in Electoral Roll Integrity & Mismanagement of Special Intensive Revision (SIR)"
