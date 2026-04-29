Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026: Wil Rangasamy Stay On? | NDA vs INDIA - Who Has The Edge?
Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: Exit poll results are all set to be released after the official ban imposed by the Election Commission is lifted which usually takes place shortly after the final phase of voting concludes. Is Rangasamy going to stay on as the Chief Minister. Check Republic for all the latest updates.
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Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: As the second phase of voting for the high-stakes West Bengal assembly polls is nearing to a close, the focus is now on exit polls for Puducherry along with other states. The 2026 election was held in a single phase. The Union Territory went to poll on April 9.
The 30-member Union Territory has seen traditionally seen a tough contest between the NDA, led by the All India NR Congress (AINRC), and the INDIA bloc comprising the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). Any party or alliance needs a total of 16 seats to come to power.
The tough contest between actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has made the contest more interesting.
Exit poll results are all set to be released after the official ban imposed by the Election Commission is lifted which usually takes place shortly after the final phase of voting concludes. The counting of votes will be held on May 4.
The 2021 exit polls had predicted a strong lead for the NDA. The results indicated that NDA had the majority. The AINRC won 10 seats, the BJP got 6 seats, and the DMK secured 6 seats. The Congress won only two seats while Independents secured 6.
Puducherry Exit Polls 2026 LIVE: 'Not Going To Be Easy Fight': Ratan Sharda
Puducherry Exit Polls 2026 LIVE: 'Not Going To Be Easy Fight': Ratan Sharda
Puducherry Exit Polls 2026 LIVE: 'A Political Earthquake'
Puducherry Exit Polls 2026 LIVE: ‘I think it is going to be historic, an political earthquake never expected by a lot of people,’ author Ratan Sharda said.
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Puducherry Exit Polls 2026 LIVE: What EC Said About Exit Polls Today?
Puducherry Exit Polls 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll Results LIVE: The EC has barred all media platforms from publishing or broadcasting any election-related content during the "silence period".
“TV/Radio channels and cable networks should ensure that the contents of the programme telecast/broadcast/displayed by them during the period mentioned above do not contain any material, including views/appeals by panellists/participants that may be construed as promoting/prejudicing the prospect of any particular party or candidate(s) or influencing/affecting the result of the election.”, the poll body said.
The conduct of “exit poll and dissemination of their results is prohibited between 7:00 am on April 9, 2026 and 6.30 pm on April 29, 2026.”
Puducherry Exit Polls 2026 LIVE: Who Has the Edge? Early Trends to Set the Stage for Big Result Day
Puducherry Exit Polls 2026 LIVE: The wait is almost over. As West Bengal wraps up voting, the big question on everyone's mind is, who is forming the next government? Exit polls, expected shortly, will offer the first big clues in what is shaping up to be a nail-biting contest between rival alliances.
Puducherry has a history of surprise results and last-minute swings, and this election appears no different. From urban pockets to semi-urban constituencies, every vote could tilt the balance.
What to Watch in Exit Polls:
- Is any alliance crossing the majority mark comfortably?
- Are we heading towards a hung assembly drama?
- Which regions have shown unexpected vote swings?
Why This Election is Crucial:
- Small vote shifts can lead to big seat impact
- Alliance performance will decide power balance
- Independents could emerge as game-changers
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Puducherry Exit Polls 2026 LIVE: Close Contest Expected As Alliances Battle for Power
Puducherry Exit Polls 2026 LIVE: As voting for the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 closes in, exit poll buzz is intensifying, pointing towards a potentially close and high-stakes contest in the Union Territory of Puducherry.
Puducherry’s political landscape has traditionally witnessed tight battles between major alliances, with small shifts in vote share often translating into decisive seat changes. This time too, early signals suggest that no single alliance may have a clear upper hand, keeping the race wide open.
Puducherry Exit Polls 2026 LIVE: Results to Be Released 30 Minutes After Final Voting Ends
Puducherry Exit Polls 2026 LIVE: As voting for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 nears completion, attention is now shifting to exit poll results, which are set to provide the first indication of the electoral outcome.
As per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, exit poll data can only be made public 30 minutes after voting concludes in the final phase. This restriction ensures the integrity of the electoral process and prevents any influence on voters in regions where polling may still be underway. Once the embargo is lifted, multiple agencies are expected to release their projections, including:
- Seat share estimates
- Vote percentage trends
- Early indications of the next government
Puducherry, known for its multi-cornered political contests, is likely to witness keenly analysed exit poll numbers, with close attention on alliance performance and constituency-level trends.
Stay tuned for real-time exit poll updates, seat projections, and expert analysis as soon as the official window opens.
Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: Poll of Polls With Arnab & Team
Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: Poll of Polls With Arnab & Team
Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: How Accurate Were The 2021 Exit Polls?
Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: In 2021, the exit polls had predicted NDA domination in the elections to the Union Territory, which came true. The main contenders consisted the NDA led by All India NR Congress (AINRC), and the INDIA bloc – Congress, DMK and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).
Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: Main Contenders Here
Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: The main contenders in the election 2026 are the NDA led by the All India NR Congress (AINRC), and the INDIA bloc, comprising Congress, DMK and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). In the 2021 elections, exit polls had predicted NDA domination in the elections.
Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: 2021 Puducherry Election Presictions
Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: During the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the Axis My India exit poll projected that the BJP-led alliance would be projected to win between 20 and 24 seats. The Congress-led UPA alliance was expected to secure between 6 and 10 seats.
Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: Here's Where You Can Watch Exit Polls
Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: Exit poll forecasts will be accessible through multiple mediums, from traditional TV news broadcasts to the digital sites and social media feeds of major polling agencies. Arnab Goswami and team stand ready to simplify the data as the 2026 exit poll storm hits tonight. You can watch the live updates for exit polls on
Republic World Website- https://www.republicworld.com/
Republic World YouTube Channel- https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld
Viewers can also tune into X Profile for latest news updates- https://x.com/republic
Leading agencies- including P-MARQ and Matrize, in collaboration with Republic- will also share exit poll updates.
Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: Puducherry Braces For Exit Poll Results
Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: Exit poll results are all set to be released after the official ban imposed by the Election Commission is lifted which usually takes place shortly after the final phase of voting concludes. Puducherry sees a triangular fight where N Rangasamy’s AINRC-BJP alliance is being tested by the Congress-DMK front and the TVK, which may play a decisive "spoiler" role in the final seat tally.
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