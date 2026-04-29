Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026: Wil Rangasamy Stay On? | NDA vs INDIA - Who Has The Edge?

Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026: NDA vs INDIA Bloc | Who Has The Edge? | Image: Republic

Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: As the second phase of voting for the high-stakes West Bengal assembly polls is nearing to a close, the focus is now on exit polls for Puducherry along with other states. The 2026 election was held in a single phase. The Union Territory went to poll on April 9.

The 30-member Union Territory has seen traditionally seen a tough contest between the NDA, led by the All India NR Congress (AINRC), and the INDIA bloc comprising the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). Any party or alliance needs a total of 16 seats to come to power.

The tough contest between actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has made the contest more interesting.

Exit poll results are all set to be released after the official ban imposed by the Election Commission is lifted which usually takes place shortly after the final phase of voting concludes. The counting of votes will be held on May 4.

The 2021 exit polls had predicted a strong lead for the NDA. The results indicated that NDA had the majority. The AINRC won 10 seats, the BJP got 6 seats, and the DMK secured 6 seats. The Congress won only two seats while Independents secured 6.