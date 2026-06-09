‘Samrat Chaudhary Is a Selected Chief Minister, Not Elected’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Scathing Attack on Bihar CM Amid Rabri House Row

The political battle over former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s official residence and the reduction in the Yadav family’s security cover has intensified, with Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary.

Reacting to the Bihar government’s decision to scale down the security provided to his family, Tejashwi said they are not afraid of any political pressure and have the support of the people.

“Those who are afraid keep security. We have no fear. The public is with us and our workers are brave. The right time will come and everyone will get an answer,” Tejashwi said while speaking to reporters in Patna.

The RJD leader accused the Bihar government of trying to divert attention from issues affecting ordinary people. Taking a direct swipe at the Chief Minister, Tejashwi said, “Samrat Chaudhary may have become Chief Minister, but he is not a chief minister, he is a cheap minister.”

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According to Tejashwi, the controversy over Rabri Devi’s government bungalow and the decision to reduce the family’s security are attempts to shift the focus away from unemployment, inflation, corruption and repeated paper leak incidents in the state.

The remarks come at a time when the Bihar government has asked Rabri Devi to vacate the 10 Circular Road bungalow in Patna within 15 days. The residence, long associated with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, has now been allotted to state minister Nand Kishore Ram.

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Rabri Devi has openly refused to leave the bungalow, saying she will not vacate the residence even if authorities use force.

The dispute escalated further after the state government downgraded the Z-plus security cover earlier provided to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. Following the decision, the former chief ministers sent away the remaining security personnel stationed outside their residence. Tejashwi Yadav later announced that he too would return his security cover.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Misa Bharti alleged that the government’s actions were aimed at distracting people from rising unemployment and inflation. She said the public is closely watching the developments.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has defended the government’s stand, arguing that official residences are meant for public office holders and cannot be treated as personal property. He has repeatedly stated that government accommodation must be vacated once a person’s tenure ends.