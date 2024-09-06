sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 22:19 IST, September 6th 2024

VIDEO | ‘Ab Main Kya Karun:' Ex-MLA Weeps Inconsolably After BJP Denies Him Ticket For Haryana Polls

Former BJP MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar, could be seen weeping inconsolably during a live interview after the leader was denied a party ticket

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
VIDEO | ‘Ab Main Kya Karun:' Ex-MLA Weeps On Camera After BJP Denies Him Ticket for Haryana Polls
VIDEO | ‘Ab Main Kya Karun:' Ex-MLA Weeps On Camera After BJP Denies Him Ticket for Haryana Polls | Image: Gaurav Srivastav/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:20 IST, September 6th 2024