Pollution Control Efforts Intensify In Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta Reviews Progress, Directs Officials

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government is making continuous and determined efforts to protect the national capital from pollution. She affirmed that controlling pollution remains a top priority, and effective measures have been implemented across departments.

The Chief Minister stated that multiple teams have been constituted to act against industrial units and vehicles responsible for pollution. In addition, consistent efforts are underway to normalise conditions in identified pollution "hotspots", the Chief Minister's Office said in a press release.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the government, in coordination with other agencies, is taking every possible step to curb pollution and expressed confidence that the situation will improve in the coming days.

To review the pollution situation in the capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday. The meeting was attended by PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Development Minister Kapil Mishra, Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, and senior officials from various departments and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

During the review, the Chief Minister discussed ongoing measures to control pollution and emphasised that, given the current conditions, additional steps are now essential. She directed officials to implement her instructions immediately to curb rising pollution levels. Issuing a stern warning, the Chief Minister said that any negligence in pollution control efforts would not be tolerated and that strict action will be taken against officers found guilty of dereliction of duty.

She added that special teams are being formed to take stringent action against industrial units and vehicles causing pollution so that such units can be shut down and polluting vehicles seized. These teams will submit their reports each evening to her and the Environment Minister.

The Chief Minister also said that additional teams are being constituted to eliminate incidents of garbage burning. Those found burning waste will face fines and legal action under existing rules. She noted that effective measures have already been launched to make various pollution "hotspots" across the capital pollution-free zones. Continuous water sprinkling is being carried out in these areas, along with mechanical methods to control dust.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been directed to ensure regular cleaning of roads, lanes, markets, and colonies, and to remove any accumulated waste immediately. Dedicated teams will continuously monitor the situation.

The Chief Minister emphasised that her government is consistently preparing for the coming winter months, and if pollution levels become severe, the government will consider providing heaters to night-duty security personnel in colonies and marketplaces.