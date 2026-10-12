Poonch LoC Infiltration Bid: 4 Terrorists Killed In Landmine Blast While Crossing Border

Poonch: An alleged infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district reportedly ended with four terrorists being killed while attempting to enter Indian territory from Pakistan, according to preliminary reports.

However, the reported killings and other details of the incident have not been officially confirmed so far. Initial accounts also claim that Pakistani soldiers retrieved the bodies and took them back across the LoC.

What Happened Near The LoC In Poonch?

According to preliminary information, suspected terrorists attempted to cross the LoC at around 4:30 AM and allegedly plant an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Indian border. The suspected movement was detected by the Indian Army’s anti-infiltration grid, reportedly resulting in the deaths of four terrorists.

The incident is said to have occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector on the Indian side, with the suspected movement linked to the Badar Pur area near Hajira in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

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Reports indicate that Pakistan Army personnel from the 66 Frontier Force are deployed in the area. There are also allegations that the suspected infiltrators were attempting to plant the IED with assistance or cover from Pakistani forces. These claims remain unverified.

Notably, preliminary accounts contain conflicting references to the timing of the incident, citing both 4:30 AM and around 4:30 PM. The exact time has not been officially established.

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What Does The Reported Footage Show?

Photographs and videos linked to the incident have reportedly been forwarded to Army headquarters for examination by senior military officials.

According to the initial account, the footage shows several suspicious individuals wearing traditional “Pathani” suits and carrying pistols as they moved through forest terrain, allegedly attempting to plant an IED. Initial estimates suggest that four to six individuals may have been involved, although four deaths have been reported.

There are also claims that Pakistani soldiers collected the bodies of the suspected terrorists and carried them back across the LoC. An alleged link to a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander has also surfaced, but the identity of the individual and the circumstances surrounding the reported incident remain unverified.

The identities of those involved, the precise number of suspects and the sequence of events are yet to be officially confirmed.

Security Forces On High Alert Across Jammu And Kashmir

Security forces continue to conduct anti-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir, with surveillance and security measures in place to monitor suspected movement.

The reported incident comes amid continued efforts by security agencies to prevent infiltration and disrupt terrorist activity along the border. However, the claims surrounding the Poonch incident remain subject to official verification.