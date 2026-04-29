Porn Clip Hijacks Delhi High Court CJ Hearing, ‘You’ve Been Hacked’ Alert Triggers Shutdown

New Delhi: A major disruption rattled proceedings at the Delhi High Court on Wednesday after obscene pornographic content was repeatedly played during a virtual hearing before the Chief Justice’s Bench, forcing authorities to shut down the video conferencing (VC) system multiple times and raising serious cybersecurity concerns.

According to reports, the incident came to light while the court was hearing a matter via video conferencing when an unidentified participant logged into the session and began screen-sharing explicit content.

Hearing Halted Twice Amid Chaos

The disruption occurred not once but twice during the proceedings. Following the first instance, the VC session was immediately shut down to restore order. After a brief pause, the system was restarted and hearings resumed.

However, moments later, the same or another unauthorised participant again shared their screen and played objectionable content, prompting authorities to take a stricter call. The VC system was shut down again, this time indefinitely.

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‘You’ve Been Hacked’ Message Raises Alarm

The situation escalated further when a message claiming “You’ve been hacked” appeared during the disruption. An automated voice was also reportedly heard repeating the warning, suggesting the possibility of a cyber intrusion into the court’s virtual infrastructure.

“This is a hack from the United States. Shut the meeting right now. Never turn it on again,” a voice was heard saying in the background, according to accounts of the incident.

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Unauthorised Access Under Scrutiny

Initial reports indicate that a random user gained access to the hearing and exploited screen-sharing features to broadcast the content. The videos were allegedly streamed from accounts bearing names such as “Sridhar Sarnobat” and “Shitjeet Sighn,” though the authenticity of these identities remains unverified.

The breach has raised pressing questions about access controls and safeguards in virtual courtrooms, especially as courts increasingly rely on digital platforms for hearings.

Security Concerns Mount

Following the repeated interruptions, the VC system was taken offline to prevent further misuse. As of now, it remains unclear when virtual hearings will resume or what immediate corrective measures will be implemented.

The incident has sparked broader concerns over the vulnerability of judicial proceedings conducted online, highlighting the risks posed by unauthorised access and potential cyberattacks on critical legal infrastructure.