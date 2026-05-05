IndiGo Passengers Evacuated at Chandigarh Airport After Power Bank Catches Fire Post-Landing

A routine landing at Chandigarh Airport turned into a high-stakes safety operation on Tuesday, May 5, when a passenger's power bank caught fire shortly after arrival. The incident occurred aboard IndiGo flight 6E 108, which had just completed its journey from Hyderabad.

While the aircraft was stationary on the tarmac, the personal electronic device reportedly began to emit fire and smoke, prompting an immediate response from the onboard team.

Immediate Response and Passenger Safety

The cabin crew acted swiftly to manage the burgeoning crisis. To ensure the safety of everyone on board, the airline initiated an emergency evacuation. Visuals shared by passengers on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) captured the moment travelers descended onto the tarmac to move away from the aircraft.

An @IndiGo6E A321neo operating from Hyderabad to Chandigarh was evacuated after having parked on stand because a customer's personal electronic device caught fire.

All passengers are safe and have been moved to the terminal.

Full marks to the crew!#AvGeek pic.twitter.com/TybfLUyn06 — VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) May 5, 2026

Reports from those on board suggest the situation was tense, as smoke quickly began to fill the cabin. While the majority of passengers reached the terminal safely, it is suspected that approximately five individuals sustained minor injuries during the process and were subsequently transported to a hospital for medical attention.

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Official Statement from IndiGo

In a press release addressing the afternoon's events, IndiGo confirmed the details of the malfunction and the subsequent evacuation.

“On 5 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh was stationary after landing, an incident involving a customer's personal electronic equipment catching fire was reported,” the airline stated.

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The carrier emphasized that all protocols were followed to protect those on board.

“In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities were immediately informed. All customers have been safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by the team to ensure their well-being. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority.”

Big Breaking: Panic broke out at Mohali's (Chandigarh) Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Tuesday around 3:30 PM when a passenger’s power bank exploded on #IndiGo flight 6E108 after landing from #Hyderabad... Smoke filled the plane and people got scared... Five… pic.twitter.com/uFaU4hKyeh — Rhythm Acharya (@Rhyacharya) May 5, 2026

Understanding DGCA Regulations on Portable Chargers

This incident highlights the potential risks associated with lithium-ion batteries in confined spaces. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has established strict guidelines to mitigate such hazards.

Under the updated 2026 regulations:

Carry-on Only: Power banks are strictly prohibited in checked luggage and must be kept in cabin baggage.

No In-flight Usage: Passengers are forbidden from using power banks to charge phones or other devices during the flight.

Storage Restrictions: These devices and spare batteries should not be stored in overhead compartments, as fires in those areas are significantly more difficult for the crew to detect and extinguish quickly.