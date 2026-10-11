Power Bank Catches Fire On Delhi-Chennai IndiGo Flight, Plane Diverted To Hyderabad

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday, October 11, after a power bank reportedly caught fire onboard, prompting the cabin crew to use a fire extinguisher to contain the blaze.

The flight, 6E6115, was operated by an Airbus A321neo aircraft bearing registration number VT-NOE. The aircraft departed from Delhi at around 1:30 PM and was scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 4 PM.

According to reports, the incident involving the power bank led to the diversion of the aircraft to Hyderabad as a precautionary measure. The cabin crew reportedly responded to the fire by deploying a fire extinguisher to bring the situation under control.

The exact time and location of the fire inside the aircraft have not been confirmed. Details regarding any injuries to passengers or crew members were also not immediately available.

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IndiGo expressed regret over the unexpected disruption and emphasised that safety remains the airline's utmost priority.

An alternate aircraft was swiftly arranged to transport all affected passengers safely onward to their final destination in Chennai, with refreshments and regular updates provided throughout the process.

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"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.