'Power' Breakfast: No Change In Stance, says Siddaramaiah After Meeting DK Shivakumar For Breakfast Again; Reaffirms Cohesion and Unity Within Party

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hosted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for breakfast on Tuesday morning. Shivakumar hosted the chief minister with steaming plates of traditional Nati chicken and Idlis to discuss the ongoing political speculation in the state.Following the meeting, Shivakumar added, "Hosted the Hon'ble CM for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our state under the Congress vision."

This is the second meeting between the two leaders amid the speculations around power change in Karnataka as both leaders also met on Saturday morning when DKS went to Siddaramiah's residence. On the menu was idli, upma, and kesari, and probably coffee too.

The meeting came in backdrop of growing speculation about a change in the Chief Ministerial face of Karnataka, fueled by the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, which has been cited frequently in political circles. Kunigal MLA Ranganath and Shivakumar's brother and former MP DK Suresh were also present there for the breakfast meeting.

Commenting on the political buzz, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stood by his stance and said reaffirmed cohesion and unity within the Congress party, saying that both leaders have decided to follow whatever decision the party high command takes and resolve any "confusion".

Siddaramaih To Meet KC Venugopal

Amid the power tussle involving Congress' top two state leaders- DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaih - CM is all set to meet AICC General Secretary Venugopal in Mangalore at an event. Reportedly, the leaders might discuss about the power sharing agreement in person. Venugopal has already held discussions with Sonia Gandhi in Delhi regarding the power chagnge in the party.

Meanwile, after meeting for breakfast to discuss their tug-of-war over the chief minister's job, the two leaders addressed a joint news briefing where Siddaramaiah highlighted that the two leaders discussed party-related matters and also spoke about the Assembly session which will begin on Monday.