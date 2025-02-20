sb.scorecardresearch
  Power Cuts In Bengaluru On Feb 20: Check Timings and List of Affected Areas By BESCOM

Updated 07:26 IST, February 20th 2025

Power Cuts In Bengaluru On Feb 20: Check Timings and List of Affected Areas By BESCOM

A power cut has been announced in bengaluru today, due to maintenance work; check list of areas affected.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru Power Cut Today: Check Time and Affected Areas
Bengaluru Power Cut Today: Check Time and Affected Areas | Image: X

Bengaluru: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have announced scheduled power outages in parts of Bengaluru and surrounding areas today on February 20.

These outages are necessary to facilitate essential maintenance work on substations, transformers, and transmission lines.

Check Affected Areas and Timings: 

Bengaluru power cut in Jayanagar Area will be from 10 AM - 1 PM. 

Areas Affected in Jayanagar:

Mantri Apartment 

Thalaghattapura 

Raghuvanahalli 

Gublala 

Kuvempu Nagar 

VV Nagar 

VV Layout 

Balaji Layout 

Royal Farm

To avoid disruptions during the SSLC & PUC board exams in March 2025, BESCOM has scheduled these maintenance activities in February.

Power outages in the following areas: 

Jalamanagala 

Akkur 

Tadikavagilu 

Kyasapura 

Solar IPP and surrounding areas

Residents in affected areas are advised by BESCOM to plan accordingly for the Bengaluru power cut and make necessary arrangements.

Published 07:23 IST, February 20th 2025