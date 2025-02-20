Updated 07:26 IST, February 20th 2025
Power Cuts In Bengaluru On Feb 20: Check Timings and List of Affected Areas By BESCOM
A power cut has been announced in bengaluru today, due to maintenance work; check list of areas affected.
- India News
- 1 min read
Bengaluru: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have announced scheduled power outages in parts of Bengaluru and surrounding areas today on February 20.
These outages are necessary to facilitate essential maintenance work on substations, transformers, and transmission lines.
Check Affected Areas and Timings:
Bengaluru power cut in Jayanagar Area will be from 10 AM - 1 PM.
Areas Affected in Jayanagar:
Mantri Apartment
Thalaghattapura
Raghuvanahalli
Gublala
Kuvempu Nagar
VV Nagar
VV Layout
Balaji Layout
Royal Farm
To avoid disruptions during the SSLC & PUC board exams in March 2025, BESCOM has scheduled these maintenance activities in February.
Power outages in the following areas:
Jalamanagala
Akkur
Tadikavagilu
Kyasapura
Solar IPP and surrounding areas
Residents in affected areas are advised by BESCOM to plan accordingly for the Bengaluru power cut and make necessary arrangements.
