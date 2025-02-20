Power Cuts In Bengaluru On Feb 20: Check Timings and List of Affected Areas By BESCOM

Bengaluru: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have announced scheduled power outages in parts of Bengaluru and surrounding areas today on February 20.

These outages are necessary to facilitate essential maintenance work on substations, transformers, and transmission lines.

Check Affected Areas and Timings:

Bengaluru power cut in Jayanagar Area will be from 10 AM - 1 PM.

Areas Affected in Jayanagar:

Mantri Apartment

Thalaghattapura

Raghuvanahalli

Gublala

Kuvempu Nagar

VV Nagar

VV Layout

Balaji Layout

Royal Farm

To avoid disruptions during the SSLC & PUC board exams in March 2025, BESCOM has scheduled these maintenance activities in February.

Power outages in the following areas:

Jalamanagala

Akkur

Tadikavagilu

Kyasapura

Solar IPP and surrounding areas