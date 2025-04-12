Power Cuts Spark Public Anger in Delhi; Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP-Led Government

New Delhi: As power outages disrupted daily life across Delhi even before peak summer arrived, angry residents took to the streets while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government, blaming it for the worsening situation.

On Saturday, April 12, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the BJP, saying, "What have the BJP people done to Delhi in just two months?"

Arvind Kejriwal Says AAP Ensured Uninterrupted Power

Kejriwal compared the current scenario with AAP’s past performance. He said that on April 9, Delhi recorded a peak power demand of 5,462 MW, yet "multiple areas faced hours-long outages."

He added, "Last year, the peak demand had reached nearly 8,500 MW, and yet the AAP government ensured uninterrupted power supply." Kejriwal’s remarks aimed to underline the alleged failure of the new BJP-led administration in managing the capital’s power infrastructure.

Leader of Opposition Atishi Hits the Streets

Backing Kejriwal’s claims, Leader of Opposition Atishi also criticized the government’s handling of the situation. She visited several assembly constituencies and shared videos on social media, showing her interacting with residents affected by the blackouts.

In one of the videos, Atishi was seen in Janakpuri, the home constituency of Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood. Locals were heard expressing regret over their voting choice. One resident told her, "We made a mistake voting for BJP."

Public Outrage Against BJP Leaders

Tensions reached a boiling point when BJP leaders started facing backlash directly from the public. Atishi posted on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that BJP leaders were being confronted in public and could not step out without police protection due to growing anger.

She specifically mentioned an incident involving BJP Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who visited Srinivaspuri on Sunday.

According to Atishi, local women strongly opposed him, reflecting the visible frustration among residents over the frequent power outages.

Crisis Intensifies Amid Rising Temperatures

With summer still in its early phase, the capital’s power crisis has already exposed deep concerns over infrastructure preparedness.

Residents across multiple districts reported long hours without electricity, disrupting daily routines and raising questions over governance.

The AAP accused the BJP of failing to ensure basic civic amenities, while the ruling party has yet to issue a detailed response on the ongoing outages or propose corrective measures.