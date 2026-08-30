Power Outage, Server Glitch Disrupt NEET PG 2026 In Jaipur; 2,445 Candidates To Retake Exam On Sept 5

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a re-examination for 2,445 candidates in Jaipur who were unable to complete the NEET-PG 2026 exam on Sunday after a power-related technical disruption at two examination centres. The re-test will be held on September 5 at 3 pm in Jaipur.

ADM Narendra Verma told reporters, "We have discussed the entire situation, the technical failure that occurred, the manner in which it happened, and the system's failure to handle the load despite repeated attempts, with the TCS technical team, our own officials, the flying squad, the power supply and inspection teams.

Acknowledging that the students should not face injustice, especially given the repeated system failures that made it impossible to conduct the exam here, they have ensured that a re-examination will be held on September 5 at 3 pm."

The affected candidates were appearing at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres, TC Nos. 41682 and 41683. According to NBEMS, the examination could not be completed because of internal power supply issues at the centres, with the examination board attributing the disruption to TCS Ltd., the agency conducting the examination.

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The disruption triggered frustration among candidates, with reports of protests at the Jaipur centre as aspirants objected to the interruption during the high-stakes postgraduate medical entrance examination.

NBEMS said the affected candidates would be given a fair opportunity to appear for the examination again. Revised admit cards will be issued, while details regarding the venue and other instructions for the September 5 re-examination will be communicated separately to the candidates.

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The NEET-PG 2026 examination was conducted nationwide on Sunday for 2,73,096 registered candidates. Of these, 2,65,980 candidates appeared, with approximately 2,63,535 candidates successfully completing the examination across the country. The exam was conducted at 1,111 centres in 339 cities across all 36 states and Union Territories.

The examination was conducted under live CCTV surveillance and Aadhaar-based authentication, with 16 regional command centres and a 190-member monitoring team overseeing the process in real time. Despite the nationwide completion of the examination, the disruption at the two Jaipur centres forced the board to schedule a separate test for the affected aspirants.