Power Shutdowns Announced In Jammu Region: Check Dates And Timings
JPDCL Jammu has announced scheduled power shutdowns in various areas of the Jammu region for maintenance and upgrading work on Sunday
Jammu: The Chief Engineer (Distribution) of JPDCL Jammu has announced scheduled power shutdowns in various areas of the Jammu region for maintenance and upgrading work on Sunday. According to the Chief Engineer, the power supply to several areas, including Dachhan, Ikhalla, Thanamandi, Fatehpora, Shahdra Sharief Bhattian, and others, will remain affected on specific dates and times.
The power shutdowns are scheduled to take place on February 9, 11, 13, 15, and 17, and will affect various areas, including District Rajouri and Poonch, Reasi Town, Mahadev, Bidda, Katra back, and others.
The Superintending Engineer (Distribution) of JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua, has also informed that the power supply to several areas, including Hatlimorh, Sawanchack, Shastri Nagar, Nag Nagar, and others, will remain affected on February 9 from 9 am to 1 pm.
The power shutdowns are necessary for maintenance and upgrading work, and the JPDCL has apologised for any inconvenience caused to the public.
Here is the detailed schedule of the power shutdowns:
- Dachhan, Ikhalla, and adjoining areas: February 9, between 9 am to 4 pm
- Thanamandi, Fatehpora, Shahdra Sharief Bhattian, and adjoining areas: February 9 and 11, between 9 am to 3 pm
- District Rajouri and Poonch: February 9, between 10 am to 2 pm
- Barui, Nardiwal, Mandrian, Kha, Maira, Thatar Mundh, Payan, and adjoining areas: February 9, 11, 13, 15, and 17, between 8 am to 3 pm
- Chakroi, Pindi, Flora, BOP, Kirpind, and adjoining areas: February 11, between 10 am to 2 pm
- Panthal, Sundrani, Sugal Ghati, Searly, and adjoining areas: February 11, between 9 am to 4 pm
- Reasi Town, Mahadev, Bidda, Katra back, and adjoining areas: February 13, between 9 am to 4 pm
- Nomain, Dhanor, Marriot Hotel, and adjoining areas: February 13, between 9 am to 4 pm
- Logate (Industrial Area), Kumri Kathera, MES Janglote, IIDC, Govindsor, Changran, Nagri, Palli, Nicer Paper Mill, Bhakhta, Jakhole, Baira, and adjoining areas: February 9, between 9 am to 12 noon
- Hatlimorh, Sawanchack, Shastri Nagar, Nag Nagar, Tara Nagar, Patel Nagar, Kalibari, Tangri, Police Line, and adjoining areas: February 9, between 9 am to 1 pm
- Narayanpur, Barnoti, Flote, Mahichack, Sakta Chack, and adjoining areas: February 9, between 8 am to 12 noon
- Logate Industry: February 9, between 8 am to 12 noon
- Channi, Dhanooh, Bann, Bhagwal, and adjoining areas: February 9, between 9 am to 12 noon
- BB Town, Kaluchack, PHE Barjani, Old Complex Industry, K4 Industry, and adjoining areas: February 9, between 8 am to 1 pm
- Sumb and its adjoining areas: February 9 and 11, between 9 am to 2 pm
