Hyderabad: Telugu actor Prabhas has extended his support to the campaign for a drug-free society, with Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, announcing a public awareness initiative, 'Hyderabad Walks for Nasha Mukt Bharat', scheduled to be held from November 25 to 27.

Sharing the announcement on his official X handle, Kishan Reddy said that the actor, popularly known as 'Rebel Star', had extended his support to the cause of building a drug-free society and encouraged collective efforts towards ensuring a healthier future for the country's youth.

"‘Rebel Star’ Prabhas Garu has extended his support to the cause of a drug-free society, encouraging collective efforts towards a healthier future for our youth," the Union Minister wrote.

Inviting people to participate in the initiative, Kishan Reddy announced that the awareness walk would take place from November 25 to 27, covering the route from Amberpet to Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

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"Join me for ‘Hyderabad Walks for Nasha Mukt Bharat’ from 25 to 27 November 2026, along the route from Amberpet to Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Let us unite in our commitment to building a drug-free India!" he said in his post.

The initiative aims to encourage public participation in spreading awareness about the importance of a drug-free society, with a particular focus on creating a healthier future for young people.

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On Sunday, Prabhas unveiled Yatra T-Shirts alongside the Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy. The Union Minister paid a courtesy visit to Pan-India star Prabhas, seeking his support for the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' (Drug-Free India) movement initiated by the Central Government to build a drug-free society.

The Union Minister specially invited Prabhas to attend the "Hyderabad Walks - Nasha Mukt Bharat" event, which is being organised with the slogan, "Let us all raise our voices for a drug-free India."

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy stated that film stars play a crucial role in driving away the drug menace that is debilitating the youth.