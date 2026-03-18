Prajwal Revanna Obscene Video Case: SIT Says 70 Pen Drives Used To Circulate Clips, Names 52 In 13,000-Page Chargesheet

New Delhi: In a significant development in the high-profile obscene video circulation case linked to former MP Prajwal Revanna, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a voluminous chargesheet before a senior civil court in Hassan, naming 52 people and establishing charges against 39 of them.

The chargesheet, running into 13,712 pages, marks a crucial step in the investigation that began during the 2024 Lok Sabha election period, when explicit videos allegedly involving the former Hassan MP surfaced and went viral, triggering a political storm in Karnataka and beyond.

Key Findings Of SIT Probe

According to officials, the SIT, functioning under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has built its case on extensive technical evidence, including forensic analysis conducted by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Statements of 277 witnesses have been recorded during the investigation.

Investigators also uncovered an organised mechanism behind the circulation of the videos. Nearly 70 pen drives were allegedly procured and used to disseminate the clips across regions, pointing to a coordinated effort rather than isolated sharing.

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Among those chargesheeted are Naveen (listed as Accused No. 1), Karthik (Accused No. 2 and identified as a driver of Prajwal Revanna), and others, including Chetan. The SIT has indicated that people linked to multiple political parties feature in the chargesheet, underlining the wide network involved in the circulation.

Prajwal Revanna Not Named

Notably, the SIT has not named Prajwal Revanna as an accused in this specific chargesheet, which pertains strictly to the circulation of the videos. However, officials clarified that this does not preclude separate proceedings or investigations related to the content of the videos and allegations associated with them.

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Scandal That Rocked Karnataka

The case first came to light when pen drives containing alleged explicit videos surfaced in Hassan during the election season, prompting outrage and political sparring. A complaint filed by advocate Purnachandra led to the registration of the case and the formation of an SIT to probe the matter.