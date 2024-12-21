Pratapgarh Horror: Woman, 3 Children Found Hanged, Police Hunt For Absconding Husband

Pratapgarh: In a horrific incident, the bodies of a woman and her three children were found hanging under suspicious circumstances at the Bhadohi village located in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district. A senior police official of Pratapgarh stated that the bodies were recovered, on Saturday, and were sent to mortuary for post-mortem. During the preliminary inquiry, the husband of the woman was found missing. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and a probe has been initiated. The police are trying to trace the absconding husband of the deceased.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said that the bodies of Komal alias Durgeshwari Devi (23) and her triplets aged 1.5 years each were found hanging at Bhadohi village under the Kotwali Dehat police station limits. Police have launched a probe after sending the bodies for post-mortem, the officer said.

According to the SP, Sandeep Kumar alias Teja, a resident of Bhadohi village, married Komal three years ago. One-and-a-half-year after their marriage, Komal gave birth to triplets -- son Raunak and daughters Lakshmi and Jwala.

On Friday night, Sandeep Kumar beat up Komal under the influence of alcohol, and when his mother came to save her, he thrashed her as well, the officer said.

When Komal's mother-in-law knocked at her door on Saturday morning, there was no response from inside. When she pushed the door open, she found Komal and her three children hanging from the ceiling fan of the room, the SP said.

Locals claimed Komal took the extreme step for being harassed by her husband.

Based on a complaint lodged by Komal's father Jagdamba Prasad, police have registered a case against Sandeep Kumar under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer said.