'Pray To God For Safety Of All': Uttarakhand CM Dhami Prays After 10 People Go Missing In Chamoli Cloudburst

Chamoli: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said he is personally monitoring the situation following a cloudburst in Chamoli district that left at least 10 people missing and caused significant damage to houses in the region. The cloudburst occurred late on Wednesday night in the Nandanagar Ghat area of Chamoli, triggering flash floods and debris flow that buried multiple residential structures.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and the district administration were immediately deployed to the affected area to conduct search and rescue operations. In a post on social media platform X, CM Dhami posted, “Sad news has been received that the heavy rainfall in the Nandan Nagar Ghat area of Chamoli district has caused damage to nearby houses. Local administration, @uksdrf, and police teams have reached the spot immediately and are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

In this regard, I am in constant contact with the administration and am personally monitoring the situation closely. I pray to God for the safety of all.” According to officials, eight people from Kuntari Laga Phali village and two from Dhurma village are currently missing. "There is a place, Nanda Nagar Ghat in Chamoli district, where there has been a cloudburst in a village. Many houses have been damaged... 8 people from Kuntari Laga Phali village and 2 from Dhurma village are missing...The search operation is underway....Relief and rescue operations are being carried out in areas where the disaster situation persists," Vinod Kumar told ANI.

The water level of the Moksha River has also risen. According to the district administration, the incident occurred in the Kuntri Lagafali ward of the Nandanagar region, where six residential structures were buried under debris following the cloudburst and intense rainfall. Two people have been rescued so far, while seven others remain unaccounted for, officials added.