'Pre-Planned Strategy': Mother of Jammu Gangster Who Escaped Juvenile Home Goes Missing; Investigation Underway

New Delhi: In a dramatic escalation, police sources have confirmed that the mother of escaped gangster Karanjit Goga has gone missing from her residence.

This follows a daring breakout from the Observation Home in R.S. Pura, Jammu, where three inmates, including Goga and two Pakistani nationals, attacked on-duty personnel, snatched a service pistol, and fled the facility at approximately 5:15 pm on Monday.

Investigators, meanwhile, are suspecting a "deep-rooted conspiracy" behind the security breach.

Evidence suggests the escape was meticulously planned as hours before the breakout, Goga reportedly used a police officer’s phone to call a woman, suspected to be his mother, to demand money. When police raided Goga's home shortly after the escape, they found that his mother had already fled.

Advertisement

"This was not a spontaneous act," sources said "The coordination between the inmates and the subsequent disappearance of the family point toward the execution of a pre-planned strategy."

Massive manhunt launched

Following the attack, the state police have launched a massive manhunt, with special teams conducting raids across various locations.

Advertisement

Reports suggest the trio was last seen moving toward the Samba district. Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat is expected to visit the spot shortly to oversee the investigation.

6 police personnel suspended

Security forces have tracked their movement and are currently under heavy surveillance as police believe the group is attempting to use established gangster networks to evade capture.