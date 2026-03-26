Senior Congress Leader Jeevan Reddy Quits Party, Ends 42-Year-Old Association

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Telangana minister T. Jeevan Reddy has resigned from the party after over four decades of association, citing “humiliation” and lack of response from the leadership.

Reddy announced his decision during a meeting with party workers and supporters in Jagtial town and later formally submitted his resignation to AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Exit After Decades in Congress

Explaining his decision, Reddy said he was left with no option after his concerns were repeatedly ignored by the party leadership.

“I took it to the notice of the high command, but it was not taken seriously. They must be under the influence of the state leadership,” he said.

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Reddy expressed deep anguish over what he described as the party’s failure to act following the murder of a close party worker around one-and-a-half years ago.

He said the lack of response from both the party and the government deeply disappointed him.

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“The Chief Minister is the head of the family. If a family member is killed, the head must take responsibility to console. Not even a single step was taken to compensate them. One and a half years have passed.”

He added that, despite raising the issue with the high command, no concrete action was taken.

Reddy ruled out joining any other party for now, and he said he intends to function independently and focus on addressing public issues.

“We are not in that line of thinking so far. We are planning to go on our own.”

Veteran Leader With Long Political Career

Jeevan Reddy joined the Congress in 1984 under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi and went on to become a prominent face in Telangana politics.

A six-time MLA from Jagtial, he won five elections as a Congress candidate in 1989, 1996, 1999, 2004 and 2014. He had earlier won once from the Telugu Desam Party in 1983.

In 2019, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Council from the graduates’ constituency.