HELLP Syndrome Or Negligence? Maternity Scare At Bikaner's PBM Hospital As New Mom Dies, Several Others Critical After Delivery

Bikaner: An unexplained death and critical conditions of new mothers shortly after delivery has triggered a maternity scare at PBM Hospital, bringing the government-run facility in Bikaner, Rajasthan, under the scanner.

What Is Happening?

A 20-year-old pregnant woman named Preeti, who was admitted to the PBM Hospital, has died. Multiple organ failure has been cited as the cause of death.

Preeti suffered high blood pressure and seizures, which is associated with pregnancy/childbirth. She also had infection in both her lungs and also suffered kidney failure. Severe blood deficiency, pulmonary edema, brain damage and brain hemorrhage were also reported.

As per reports, she also lost her eyesight shortly after childbirth. Doctors suspect HELLP Syndrome.

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Another woman, who is 26 years old, faced severe complications after undergoing a Cesarean section (C-section). Multiple organ failure and kidney injury was reported. As per reports, she also lost her eyesight.

What Is HELLP Syndrome?

According to Cleveland Clinic, HELLP syndrome is a life-threatening pregnancy complication that typically occurs in the third trimester or shortly after childbirth.

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The acronym HELLP stands for:

H- Hemolysis (the premature breakdown of red blood cells, which can lead to anemia)

EL- Elevated Liver enzymes (indicating liver damage or stress)