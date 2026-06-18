Bihar Shocker: 5 Men Lock Woman's Husband In Room, Gang Rape Her, Inserting Bullet, Stone & Wood In Her Private Parts

Patna: In a horrific and barbaric incident in Bihar, five men allegedly barged into a home, gagged a woman, and took turns to gang-rape her, inserting objects, including a bullet, in her private parts. The inhuman crime was committed in Begusarai.

The accused entered the house when the woman stepped outside the house to use the toilet. They locked the victim's husband in a room and gagged the woman as she entered the house. They took the woman to a secluded area outside the house and committed the ghastly crime.

When she resisted and tried to call for help, the assailants allegedly attacked her with a blade on her chest and thighs.

Bullet, Stone, Wood Found In Private Parts

Following the incident, the woman's family took her to a hospital, from where she was discharged after being treated.

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However, she continued to fell several pain in her private parts. She was again taken to the hospital. This time, doctors removed a bullet, a stone and a piece of wood from her private parts.

The woman was not aware of the objects inserted inside her since she reportedly lost consciousness during the assault.

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An FIR has been registered at Chakia Police Station. Police stated that the woman's medical examination was done, which confirmed that she was raped.

The accused have not been arrested yet. Police have launched a manhunt.