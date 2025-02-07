Published 09:27 IST, February 7th 2025
Pregnant Woman Raped by 2 Men On Her Way to Tirupati, Pushed Off the Train When She Screamed for Help
A pregnant woman was raped by two men on her way to Tirupati and when she tried to scream for help, the attacker pushed her off the train.
Coimbatore: A pregnant woman travelling to Tirupati from Coimbatore, was raped by two men and when she screamed for help, she was pushed from the train by one of the attackers. The victim has survived but has suffered multiple fractures in her hands and legs.
The victim, a four months pregnant woman, was travelling to her hometown Chittor in the train from Coimbatore. The woman had boarded the train in the females-only compartment and the train was near Vellore district when she was sexually assaulted by two men.
The woman when screamed for help, the assailant brutally threw her off the train, showing no mercy. She was later rescued by passer-by and woman’s cries for help were heard by passer by, who rushed to her rescue and took her to the Vellore Government Hospital. The woman suffered fractures in her arms and legs.
The police have launched an investigation into the incident and have arrested a young man named Hemaraj from Pooncholai, the two men who assaulted the woman.
3 Teachers Gangrape Minor Student in Govt School Washroom
In another news, a 13-year-old girl, who was studying in a government school in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, was allegedly gangraped by three of her teachers in the school washroom. The three teachers, aged between 37 and 47, reportedly took turns to rape the minor girl.
The incident came to light after the school headmaster visited the teen girl's house to ask why she was not attending school for over a month. The girl's parents told the headmaster that she had been experiencing acute abdomen pain which is why she wasn't going to school. On being asked further, the parents spoke up, about the gangrape.
Following the parents' confession to the principal of the school, a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched by the police and the District Child Protection Unit. The victim is undergoing a medical checkup; the teachers have been suspended from the school and arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
