'Preparations for Punjab Polls Have Begun': AAP Allege Political Motive in ED Raid on Ashok Mittal

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders have reacted to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on Ashok Mittal in the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

AAP chief and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, took to social media on Wednesday (April 15th, 2006), alleging that the raid on Ashok Mittal, party’s new Deputy Leader in the Upper House who replaced Raghav Chadha, is politically motivated. He wrote, “Modi ji has started preparations for the elections in Punjab. But the people of Punjab will not tolerate this. They will give a befitting reply to the BJP.”

Kejriwal also shared the social media post made by senior AAP leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who wrote, “BJP begins preparations for Punjab elections… ED raids at the home and university of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal..typical Modi style..

We too are leaves That will fall

After breaking from the branch

Tell the storms to stay within their limits.”

The sentiments were also echoed by AAP MP Sanjay Singh who spoke to ANI saying, “Wherever elections are held, the BJP uses its own agencies. PM Modi's popularity has waned across the country... Now his only option is to misuse the ED, CBI, and the Election Commission to win elections. This formula of the BJP will not work in Punjab... The sudden and massive attack on Ashok Mittal is an example of the same game... Everyone is standing together strongly, and I will try to raise this issue in the session too... These people will play many such games before the Punjab elections.”

Advertisement

ED Raid on Ashok Mittal: What Happened

The ED conducted searches at ten sites associated with AAP MP Ashok Mittal on Wednesday, citing alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations. The raids targeted Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar, along with the Masters’ Union and Tetr business colleges in Gurugram. Mittal, the founder of LPU, remains under investigation as the anti-money laundering agency continues its probe.