President Droupadi Murmu Accepts Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation as Vice President of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar Resignation: President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Vice President of India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ghanshyam Tiwari announced on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh was seen chairing the proceedings of the House after Dhankhar's resignation.

VP Dhankhar announced his mid-term resignation on Monday citing health reasons. Dhankhar, who was also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," Dhankhar's resignation letter read.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," it added.

The Vice President also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the the Council of Ministers.

"Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office," he said.

Dhankhar said that the warmth, trust, and affection he has received from all the Members of Parliament would be cherished and embedded in his memory.

"I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy. It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honor," he said.

"As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future," he added.

The resignation came on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

PM Modi On Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to Dhankhar's resignation and wished him good health.

"Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health," the prime minister stated in a post on X.

Speculations Over Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation

There have been speculations over the sudden resignation of the Vice President with the opposition leaders expressing shock at it and claiming that the step was taken under some kind of “pressure”.

Speaking to ANI, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said, “Only he knows the health reasons for which he resigned, but it appears that he has given this resignation under some pressure. He must have been hurt in some way by the BJP challenging his privileges in Rajya Sabha. There must be some reason why he resigned; health reasons seem to be an excuse, but in reality, it seems that he is hurt by this government."

Congress MP Mallu Ravi claimed that there is more to his "political-ill" health than his physical health behind his resignation.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP said, “India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar conducted the two-day Rajya Sabha session properly without showing any signs of physical discomfort. He is the Vice President of India, so we are also concerned about this. However, his resignation letter states that his health is not suitable to continue in the position of Vice President of India, but we feel this is more about his political ill-health than physical ill-health. Especially before the Bihar elections, perhaps the BJP government wanted to get rid of him from this position and appoint someone who could prove helpful for them in the upcoming Bihar elections."

However, the BJP has countered the claims saying Dhankhar has not been keeping well and even required hospitalization a few days ago.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, said, “Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's health was not good and he was also admitted to AIIMS some days ago. He resigned due to health reasons.”