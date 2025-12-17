President Droupadi Murmu Inaugrates New Gallery at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as a Tribute to All 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees

"On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Param Vir Dirgha at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and other dignitaries were present on the occasion," said Rashtrapati Bhawan's office. Once displaying portraits of British ADCs, the gallery now showcases portraits of all 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. The gallery aims to educate visitors about national heroes who played a crucial role in defending the country. "The Gallery, which displays portraits of all 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, aims to educate visitors about our national heroes who displayed an unconquerable spirit in defending our nation," added Rashtrapati Bhawan's office. Earlier, Southern Command commemorated Vijay Diwas 2025 with customary military solemnity and dignity at the Southern Command War Memorial in Pune on December 16, marking 54 years since India's decisive victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.



Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, led the observance in the presence of serving personnel and veterans of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy.

According to an official statement, the central event of the commemoration was a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial, during which Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth laid a commemorative wreath on behalf of all ranks of Southern Command, paying homage to the brave soldiers, airmen, and sailors who made the supreme sacrifice in defence of the nation's sovereignty and freedom.

A solemn silence was observed as a mark of collective remembrance and gratitude to those who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 war.

As part of the Vijay Diwas observances, veterans, including those who participated in the 1971 War, were honoured for their distinguished service and contributions to one of India's greatest military victories. Veer Naris were also honoured during the ceremony, acknowledging their courage, resilience and enduring sacrifice, which remain integral to the Armed Forces' ethos, the statement added.