President Droupadi Murmu Meets Iranian Counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in Delhi

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. The meeting comes against the backdrop of Pezeshkian’s visit to India to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, continuing discussions from their meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship, with PM Modi thanking Iran for its regular, high-level participation in BRICS-related meetings despite challenging circumstances. Prime Minister Modi also thanked Pezeshkian for participating in the Leaders' Session of the BRICS Business Forum and noted the potential of BRICS to build resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries of the Global South.

The two leaders exchanged views on the conflict in West Asia. PM Modi reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce and the safety and well-being of seafarers, according to the MEA.

In a post on X, PM Modi described the meeting as a continuation of the productive discussions held in Bishkek. "From Bishkek to Delhi, the productive discussions continue. Happy to have met Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran. This visit is more special because it is his first visit to India. We talked about the India-Iran friendship. We believe that we should move forward with a long-term and win-win strategy. The prevailing situation in the region was also discussed. India remains steadfast in its commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace," the Prime Minister said.

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The two leaders also discussed Iran's participation in BRICS, with the Prime Minister appreciating continued cooperation between the two sides on issues of mutual interest in multilateral organisations, including BRICS. Iran, along with Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and UAE, became a full member of BRICS from January 2024.