President Murmu Hosts Liechtenstein Prince Alois And Princess Sophie At Rashtrapati Bhavan Banquet, Pitches Partnership Under India-EFTA TEPA

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday received Liechtenstein’s Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in their honour, noting that both nations can forge a beneficial partnership under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

"President Droupadi Murmu received H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois and H.R.H. Hereditary Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in their honour," Rashtrapati Bhavan stated in a post on X.

"The President said that with the new opportunities created by the India-EFTA TEPA, we can develop a beneficial partnership by combining Liechtenstein’s expertise in advanced manufacturing, innovation, and financial services with India’s skilled workforce, manufacturing capacity, and rapidly growing market. The two leaders agreed that close bilateral cooperation can bring immense benefits to our people," the post added.

As outlined in a joint statement released during the official visit, the TEPA, signed in March 2024 and operational since October 2025, has the shared goal of catalysing USD 100 billion in investments into India over a 15-year timeframe while generating one million direct jobs locally through EFTA nations.

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Both governments pinpointed sectors including advanced manufacturing, machinery and machine tools, precision engineering, medical technology, space technology, clean energy solutions, artificial intelligence and financial services for enhanced cooperation, leveraging Liechtenstein’s niche competencies alongside India's expansive market scale and growth momentum.

This marks Prince Alois's second visit to India this year, following his participation in the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi in February, according to the official release.

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Earlier in the day, the visiting dignitary was accorded a formal ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt. President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm reception upon his arrival.

Interacting with reporters, Prince Alois conveyed appreciation to President Murmu and PM Modi for the invitation and cordial reception, remarking, "I am very honoured to be in India on the occasion of Liechtenstein’s first state visit to this remarkable country."

"This historic visit bears testimony to the importance that Liechtenstein attaches to the relationship with India," he stated.