President Murmu to Grace Art of Living's 10th International Women Conference

New Delhi: The 10th International Women’s Conference will witness the presence of Hon. President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, alongside some of the most influential women across politics, business, arts, and social impact. Hosted by the Art of Living, this historic gathering will have 60+ speakers and 500+ delegates.

Over nearly two decades, the Internation Women’s Conference has brought together 463 distinguished speakers and over 6,000 delegates from 115 countries. This year, apart from the President of India, the esteemed lineup includes the Governor of Karnataka, Hon. Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot; Hon. Union Minister Annapurna Devi; Hon. Member of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje; Smt Meenakshi Lekhi, former Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India; Hon Smt. Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Ministry of Labour and Employment and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; The Rt. Hon. Ms. Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; Ms. Akie Abe, wife of former Prime Minister of Japan; film director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari; legendary actresses Hema Malini and Sharmila Tagore; Bollywood icons Sara Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha; and top business leaders like Radhika Gupta and Kanika Tekriwal.

The International Women’s Conference is chaired by Smt. Bhanumathi Narasimhan, the sister of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Sharing Gurudev’s vision for a stress-free, violence-free world, she leads women’s welfare and child care programs under The Art of Living, a global not-for-profit organization operating in 180 countries. With deep roots in spirituality and a broad vision for humanitarian service, Smt Bhanumathi has dedicated over four decades to fostering positive social transformation through initiatives in education, environmental sustainability, and women’s empowerment.

With the theme "Just Be," inspired by a poem by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the conference will feature deep discussions on leadership, self-discovery, and empowerment. The event will also include cultural showcases such as an International Food Festival and a musical performace, Sita Charitam. Sita Charitam brings a fresh perspective to the beloved epic of Ram and Sita, featuring over 500 talented artists and a dedicated technical crew. The drama and emotion of this classic tale are brought to life through English dialogues and original music compositions, making it an immersive experience for modern audiences.

This year’s Conference also has a special segment: "Stylish InsideOut: Fashion for a Cause", featuring designs from leading Indian designers like Sabyasachi, Rahul Mishra, Manish Malhotra, and Raw Mango, any many more. These designs will be auctioned, and the proceeds will go towards supporting the Art of Living Free Schools.