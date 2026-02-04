President's Rule Revoked In Manipur After Nearly 1 Year, BJP To Form New Govt Today

Imphal: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued a notification revoking the President's rule in Manipur with immediate effect. The official notification has paved the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a new government in the northeaster state.

BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh is set to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Manipur today (Wednesday).

Why Was President's Rule Imposed In Manipur?

Following ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities, the President's rule was imposed in Manipur under Article 356 of the Constitution for six months on February 13, 2025.

The official notification read, “In the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I (a) assume to myself, as President of India, all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that State, declare that the powers of the Legislature of the said state shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament, and make the following incidental and consequential provisions which appear to me to be necessary or desirable for giving effect to the objects of this Proclamation."

This came five days after N. Biren Singh resigned from the post of Manipur Chief Minister following directions from central BJP leaders. His resignation came before Congress could move a no-confidence motion against the BJP government in the state Assembly session.

On August 13, 2025, the President's rule was extended for a further six months.

