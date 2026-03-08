Prez Murmu, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Congratulate Men In Blue As India Successfully Defends T20 World Cup Title

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Indian cricket team for clinching a 96-run win over New Zealand in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, on Sunday.

The President pointed out that “India has the proud distinction of being the only country to win the cup three times. It is also the only team to win the cup twice in a row."

"This brings immense joy and pride to our cricket loving people. It is also a marker of the rich talent pool we have among our youth in diverse fields. Every single player, entire management and the support staff deserve the highest praise for this collective triumph. I wish our cricket team sustained glory in the future,” she added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Team India for their “exceptional performance throughout the tournament” and their “vigorous display of mettle” that has brought upon “glory” to the nation.

Advertisement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the team for their “cricketing skills, passion for the game and exemplary teamwork” that has made the country proud once again.

Congratulating the Men in Blue as well as every Indian for celebrating the spirit of the game, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that “the sky has turned tricolor once again.”

Advertisement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined in to congratulate the Indian cricket team, over their “spectacular victory”.

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also joined in the celebrations, mentioning the stars of the tournament Sanju Samson and Jaspreet Bumrah for their remarkable performance.