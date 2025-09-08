Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set To Cast First Vote In Vice Presidential Elections: Sources

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first voter to cast his vote in the Vice Presidential Elections on Tuesday. PM Modi will cast his vote along with Punjab and Haryana MPs, sources said on Monday. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Ram Mohan Naidu, and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde have been appointed as election agents for the Vice Presidential polls.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on September 8, a day before the Vice-Presidential election on September 9, according to a senior NDA leader. According to a senior NDA leader, “PM Modi will host a dinner for NDA MPs on the eve of the vice-presidential election. Such interactions have always proven fruitful in strengthening unity and nurturing bonds within the alliance.”

The leader further added, “While our candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, enjoys the full support of all NDA partners, the dinner will help ensure complete coordination and unity among MPs during the voting.” Earlier on July 21, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health reasons, leaving the seat of Vice President vacant.

The VP is elected by an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament. The elections of the Vice President are governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.