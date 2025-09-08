Rahul Gandhi on Malaysia Trip, his MP Piggybacks on Local During Flood Survey in Bihar | Viral Video Sparks Outrage

New Delhi: A video of Congress MP Tariq Anwar being carried piggyback by locals during a flood survey in Bihar has gone viral.

The video shows MP Anwar avoiding slush and floodwaters by riding on the back of a man wading through the affected area while locals walk through the muddy area.

BJP Lambast Congress MP Tariq Anwar

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Congress MP Tariq Anwar after a video of villagers carrying him on their shoulders during an inspection of flood-hit areas in Bihar went viral on social media.

Terming it a "sense of entitlement," the BJP leader came down heavily on Anwar asking if he needs a "VVIP protocol" in flood affected areas too.

In a post on X, Poonawalla wrote, "Sense of entitlement of Congress. Even in flood affected areas they want VVIP protocol? Kharge ji insults farmers. Congress MP Tariq Anwar mocks flood relief - sits on shoulders of people while "touring" flood affected areas. Congress MP in VVIP mode. Rahul Gandhi in Vacation Mode. AAP in hiding Mode. Only PM Modi in work mode."

Rahul Gandhi in Spotlight Again Over Alleged Foreign Visit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also taken a jibe at the Congress party alleging that its leader Rahul Gandhi is on a ‘vacation’.

In a post on X, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that Rahul Gandhi is on a ‘clandestine vacation’ in ‘Lankawi’.

Malviya Shares Gandhi’s Photos

“Rahul Gandhi has slipped away yet again this time on a clandestine vacation in Langkawi, Malaysia. Looks like the heat and dust of Bihar’s politics was too much for the Congress Yuvraj, who had to rush off for a break. Or is it another one of those secret meetings that no one is supposed to know about?” Malviya said in his post.

“Either way, while people struggle with real issues, Rahul Gandhi is busy perfecting the art of disappearing and vacationing,” he further said.

Bihar Gears Up for Assembly Election

Bihar is heading toward a key Assembly election, expected later this year. The battle is heating up between the ruling NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U), and the opposition INDI Alliance, which includes the RJD and Congress.