Mumbai: From taking a ride on Mumbai Metro and playing gully cricket with school students to meeting cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton had a busy first day in Mumbai as part of their three-day visit to India for the 2026 Earthshot Prize.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Mumbai on Monday for the annual environmental awards, founded by Prince William in 2020. The couple attended the Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly, where the Prince spoke about India’s role in finding solutions to environmental challenges.

During his address, Prince William praised India’s efforts towards clean energy and sustainable development. He also spoke about how economic growth and protecting the environment can go hand in hand.

“There is a phrase in Hindi: ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’. A world full of colour. Perhaps that is how we should see the future. Not in black and white, and not presented as a series of false choices between people and the planet, prosperity and nature, but in all its colours. A world in which solutions can come from anywhere,” he said.

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The Prince also spoke about India’s contribution to the Earthshot Prize over the years, saying that the country has the highest number of winners and finalists in the annual awards. He also praised two Indian innovations shortlisted for the 2026 Earthshot Prize, Mahila Housing Trust and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, for their work in affordable housing and cleaner urban transport.

Concluding his address, Prince William urged attendees to identify promising solutions, support their creators and help take their innovations to a global audience. "Over the past six years, Earthshot has shown me that the people with the answers are already out there. Our task is to find them, back them and help them scale. I ask everyone here to support these finalists. Give them your ideas, your influence and your investment. Help them take their solutions to the world. Because the future will not be transformed by those who simply describe what is wrong. It will be transformed by those who dare to show us what is possible," he said.

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Earlier in the day, the royal couple took a ride on Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line 3, travelling from Vidhan Bhavan to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) shared pictures of their journey on social media, describing their visit as a special moment for the Aqua Line. For the metro ride, Princess Kate wore a blue midi dress, while Prince William opted for a formal suit with a white shirt.

The royal couple also met legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at Ballard Estate in Mumbai. The three were seen having a conversation, with Tendulkar seemingly sharing some cricket moments with the Prince and Princess. They also stopped at a specially arranged tea stall, where they were served tea in traditional kulhads.

The visit also included a game of gully cricket with school students. Prince William and Princess Kate joined Tendulkar for the activity, taking turns to bat. While Tendulkar guided the Prince during the game, Princess Kate watched the activity from the sidelines. For the cricket session, Prince William was seen wearing a deep blue Nehru jacket-style waistcoat, giving his outfit an Indian touch.

Royal couple shares glimpses of Mumbai visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared glimpses of their India visit on social media. Their posts featured Mumbai’s coastline, busy streets, a cricket match and the iconic Rajabai Clock Tower.

In a message shared on their official Instagram account, the couple said they were happy to be in India for this year’s Earthshot Prize. “Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year’s Earthshot Prize,” the message read.

The royal couple also spoke about India’s growing role in environmental innovation and their plans to meet young people, entrepreneurs and innovators working towards a sustainable future.

The 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 17. The awards recognise efforts in five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-free World and Fix Our Climate.

Following their Mumbai engagements, Prince William and Princess Kate are also scheduled to travel to New Delhi, where they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.