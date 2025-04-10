Principal Forces 13-Year-Old Girl to Take Exam Outside Class Because She Was on Her Period

School Principal Forces 13-Year-Old Girl to Take Exam Outside Class Because She Was on Her Periods | Image: X

Coimbatore: A school principal in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore forced a 13-year-old girl studying in class eighth grade to sit outside her class to take the Science exam because she was menstruating.

The incident took place in Coimbatore's Senguttai and came to notice after a video of the incident went viral.

The incident came to light when the girl's mother recorded a video showing her daughter sitting outside during the Science exam.

The mother was informed of the situation by her daughter in the evening, and upon visiting the school, she found her daughter still being segregated for the exams. The video quickly went viral.

The school’s actions have sparked outrage, with local villagers planning to approach the Pollachi sub-collector to demand strict action against the school management.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore district officials have launched an investigation and vowed to take strong action against the school if the allegations are proven true.

A similar incident took place in January this year, when a Class 11 student in Uttar Pradesh was reportedly forced to stand outside her exam room for over an hour after asking for a sanitary napkin.