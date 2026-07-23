‘Prioritise Safety And Law’: Delhi University Cautions Students Against Joining Unlawful Protest At Jantar Mantar; Flags Academic Future, Legal Action Risk

New Delhi: The Delhi University has issued an advisory urging its students and faculty to stay away from the unlawful protests at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak. The protests, which are also demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, have drawn large crowds in Delhi in recent days.

In a cautionary note, the university stated that such gatherings at Jantar Mantar are “strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India” and could lead to legal consequences. It added that participation in unlawful assemblies not only carries legal implications but could also endanger students and disrupt their academic and career prospects.

“Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action……Such activities can also pose serious risks to students’ personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities. Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law. Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation,” the university said.