'Vande Bharat Should Run From Digha': Bengal CM Says Double Line from Nandakumar to Digha Approved After 8-Year Delay

Digha (West Bengal): The Railway Board has approved the double railway line connecting Nandakumar to Digha, said West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on June 14, emphasising that the project is a priority to bring improved connectivity to Digha.

Addressing a press conference in Digha, the CM highlighted that the primary goal behind this expansion is to facilitate the operation of Vande Bharat trains from Digha.

CM Adhikari claimed that the Railway Board had been requesting this land for eight years, alleging that the previous government had failed to provide it.

"The Railway Board has granted approval; the District Magistrate is present here. The Railway Minister and I have met with the District Magistrate and even held a conference on this matter. Land needs to be acquired for the double railway line from Nandakumar to Digha; the Railway Board has been repeatedly requesting this. After all, the Vande Bharat train should run from Digha, shouldn't it? And for that, a double railway line is essential. They have been asking for the land for eight years now, but the previous government failed to provide it," he said.

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Detailing the progress in the Nandigram railway project, Adhikari said that 74 acres of land are already in hand and construction work is largely complete, with efforts now underway to acquire the final six acres required to finalise the project.

"Regarding the Nandigram railway project, 74 acres are now in hand, and the work is complete; we are also addressing the need for the remaining six acres... The priority is to establish the double railway line from Nandakumar to Digha; without it, how can the Vande Bharat train operate from here? Every other coastal city is connected to the rest of the country; Digha remains the exception solely due to the negative attitude of the previous government," he stated.

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