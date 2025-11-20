‘Private Army, Chicken’s Neck…’: Sharjeel Imam’s 8-Minute Video In Supreme Court Exposes 2020 Delhi Riots Plot

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn in the 2020 Delhi riots case, the Supreme Court was today shown an explosive eight-minute video of Sharjeel Imam - footage accessed by Republic TV and presented by the Delhi Police - where the former JNU student is heard making sweeping, incendiary calls to “cut off India and the North-East.” The recording, described in court as critical evidence, shows Imam advocating nationwide road blockades, urging mobilisation, and openly attacking constitutional institutions.

The video, played before the Bench as part of the prosecution’s argument, captures Imam saying: “If we have 5 lakh people organised, we can permanently cut off India and the North-East… at least for a month.” He is also heard asserting that “Assam and India should be separated” and telling the crowd that “the Chicken’s Neck belongs to Muslims.”

What the Video Shows

Across the eight-minute clip, Imam is heard urging “paralysing” the government through mass chakka-jams, blocking supply routes, and mobilising youth. He calls Delhi a strategic protest site because “international media will arrive in five minutes,” claiming any police action would “humiliate the government, not Muslims.”

He also speaks of building a “plan of action” parallel to sensitisation efforts, referencing the Shaheen Bagh blockade and urging repeat demonstrations across 500 cities. At several points, he criticises the Supreme Court directly, warning the public that “the court is not your accomplice.”

ASG’s Explosive Remark: ‘Educated Radicals Are a Disturbing New Trend’

Raju also triggered debate with a pointed remark in court: Imam, being an engineer, represented a “disturbing trend” where doctors, engineers and “so-called intellectuals” appear in radical networks. He cited past instances, including doctors involved in the Red Fort blast case.

“This is white-collar jihad,” he said, arguing that Umar Khalid and Imam “broke the secure fabric of JNU” and used Jamia students for mobilisation. According to him, the duo coordinated via WhatsApp groups to “flash messages” and build crowds during the anti-CAA protests.

Context Behind the Case

Imam is charged under UAPA for speeches prosecutors say directly contributed to the riots that broke out in February 2020. The violence killed 53 people and left over 500 injured. The Delhi Police maintain that his speeches created the conditions for organised street mobilisation, blockades and violent escalation.