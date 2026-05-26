Priya Kapur Moves Delhi HC to Unlock Sunjay Kapur’s EPF for Karisma Kapoor’s Children's Education

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a formal notice regarding an application filed by Priya Kapur, the widow of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The plea seeks permission to access her late husband’s Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) strictly to pay the school fees and educational expenses of his children from his previous marriage with Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor.

The high-profile matter was heard on May 26, 2026. The application requests a clarification and modification of specific clauses in an interim injunction passed by a coordinate bench on April 30, which had frozen Sunjay Kapur’s expansive estate.

Clarification Sought on Asset Preservation Order

Priya Kapur’s latest legal move aims to modify clauses (b) and (d) of paragraph 79 from the April 30 interim order. While that ruling heavily restricted her from liquidating or dissipating any of the late industrialist's personal assets or corporate shares, it left room for discharging essential financial liabilities toward his children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur.

Through this application, Priya Kapur seeks explicit clearance to withdraw funds specifically from Sunjay Kapur's provident fund accounts. Her legal counsel emphasized that these withdrawals will be strictly channeled into covering the ongoing school fees and related educational costs for the two children.

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The Massive ₹30,000-Crore Inheritance Battle

The legal feud over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000-crore empire involves Priya Kapur, his children with Karisma Kapoor, and his 80-year-old mother, Rani Kapur. Following Sunjay’s June 2025 demise, the High Court froze his domestic assets over a heavily contested 2025 will, which the family claims is a forgery containing glaring digital and textual discrepancies.

Concurrently, Rani Kapur has moved the courts to dismantle a family trust, accusing Priya of leveraging her medical vulnerability to seize corporate control. The dispute is being currently mediated by the ex-CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, as appointed by the Supreme Court of India.