Priya Sachdev Signals She Will Not Pay Children’s Education Costs Without Access to Restrained Estate Funds

A major compliance battle has emerged in the Delhi High Court over the estate of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. His widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, is attempting to link the funding of his children's education to the release of frozen assets—a move that directly tests the integrity of a recent court order.

Just weeks ago, on April 30, 2026, the court issued a strict interim injunction designed to lock down the contested estate, explicitly barring Priya from touching foreign bank accounts, cryptocurrency holdings, and provident fund payouts. Priya consented to those terms at the time, establishing a clear understanding that the assets would be preserved intact until trial.

Now, however, she has returned to court under the guise of seeking a "clarification" of that order. Her new application requests permission to dip into the deceased’s Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and joint foreign accounts to cover tuition for the children, Samaira and Kiaan, school fees for her son Azarius, and a summer program in the UK, claiming in the absence of the same, she won’t be able to pay for the same.

The court has already signaled skepticism toward this maneuver. During a May 22 hearing, Justice Jyoti Singh pointed out that despite the "clarification" label, the application is fundamentally an attempt to rewrite a binding injunction that was settled after full arguments from both sides.

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When the matter moved to the roster bench a few days later, lawyers for the plaintiffs strongly objected, arguing the application is legally unenforceable and represents a back-door attempt to erode the court's previous directions. The court has since cleared the way for the children to file a formal opposition.

Priya’s counsel, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, on the other hand, stated that financial constraints would prevent his client from paying the children's educational expenses unless the frozen funds were released. This argument effectively conditions her compliance with the estate freeze on the court granting her an exception. Recognizing the leverage play, the Delhi High Court pointedly refused to record or endorse the statement, denying it any judicial legitimacy.

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The next critical pivot comes on July 13, 2026. The court will then rule on whether Priya’s application has any legal standing, and whether using essential educational expenses as leverage can ever be reconciled with a binding judicial freeze.

The legal battle for late Sunjay Kapur’s estate

The legal feud over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000-crore empire involves Priya Kapur, his children with Karisma Kapoor, and his 80-year-old mother, Rani Kapur. Following Sunjay’s June 2025 demise, the High Court froze his domestic assets over a heavily contested 2025 will, which the family claims is a forgery containing glaring digital and textual discrepancies.