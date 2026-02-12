Priya Sachdeva Kapur Files Rs 20 Crore Civil Defamation Suit in Delhi High Court Against Sister-in-Law, Podcaster

New Delhi: Priya Sachdeva Kapur has initiated a Rs 20 crore civil defamation lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against her sister-in-law, Mandhira Kapur Smith, and a podcaster, alleging that statements made on podcasts, in interviews and across social media have severely harmed her reputation and standing.

In her suit filed under the court’s ordinary original civil jurisdiction, Kapur claims that the remarks circulated in the public domain amount to defamatory content that has damaged her personal and professional image. She has sought monetary damages of Rs 20 crore and legal relief from the High Court, asserting that the alleged statements were false and misleading.

The lawsuit follows a criminal defamation complaint Kapur had already lodged against Mandhira Kapur Smith before an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Delhi. In that complaint, she alleged that a series of statements made against her across podcasts, social media and media interviews amounted to a sustained campaign of “false assertions, insinuations and personal attacks presented as facts”, even though related matters remain before the courts.

According to legal filings, Kapur is represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh and counsel Smriti Asmita, who have argued that the material circulating publicly is intended to malign and harass her through public discourse rather than resolve disputes through lawful channels.

Advertisement

The lawsuit is unfolding against the backdrop of a broader and heated family dispute centering on the RK Family Trust and estate matters involving the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The estate battle has drawn multiple legal actions, including proceedings in the Delhi High Court involving Priya Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s late mother Rani Kapur, and the children of his second marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor. In related hearings, the High Court has urged the parties to explore mediation to resolve their differences, describing the public airing of grievances as undesirable.

There has been no immediate public response from Mandhira Kapur Smith or the podcaster named in the suit. The High Court is expected to list the matter for hearing in due course.