Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At Amit Shah, Says No-Confidence Motion Was Against Speaker, Not Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah's attack on Rahul Gandhi during his reply to the debate on the opposition resolution for the removal of Speaker Om Birla and said the BJP leader "used an unparliamentary word" but the Chair "did not object to it".

Congress and opposition members protested against Amit Shah's remarks on Rahul Gandhi and resorted to sloganeering.

"The no-confidence motion was against the Speaker, not Rahul ji. He should have spoken on that issue. He used an unparliamentary word in Parliament today, but the Speaker did not object to it," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

The House rejected the opposition resolution for the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker through a voice vote amid noisy scenes.

The Home Minister replied to the two-day debate on the resolution moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, which was marked by sharp jibes by both opposition and treasury benches at each other.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, asked Mohammad Jawed to speak after the Home Minister's reply and said he can do so only when Congress members go to their seats.

Amid loud sloganeering by the opposition members, Jagdambika Pal called for a voice vote and said the resolution has been defeated.

In his reply, Amit Shah took potshots at Rahul Gandhi.

"In the 17th Lok Sabha, his attendance was 51%. The national average was 66%. In the 16th Lok Sabha, his attendance was 52%. The national average was 80%. In the 15th Lok Sabha, his attendance was 43%. National average was 76%," Amit Shah said.

He strongly criticised the Opposition for bringing a no-confidence motion against Birla and said it has undermined the dignity of the parliamentary institution.He said the House is not a marketplace and the members are expected to follow the rules."This is not ordinary. After about four decades, a No-Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker has been brought. It is unfortunate for Parliamentary politics and this House," Amit Shah said.

"According to the established history of this House, its proceedings are conducted on the basis of mutual trust. The Speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the Opposition. Specific rules have been created by this very Lok Sabha to guide how the Speaker should conduct the sessions. This House is not a marketplace; members are expected to speak and participate according to its rules and procedures," he added.

Amit Shah slammed the opposition and said its action has raised questions on the deep reputation of India's democracy.The Constitution has given the role of a mediator to the Speaker. You cast suspicions on the mediator. In 75 years, both the Houses have made the foundation of our democracy deeper than 'paatal'. Opposition has questioned the reputation of that deep foundation," he said.

Amit Shah said the BJP has been in the Opposition for a long time but it never brought a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.