Pro-Khalistan Leader Jagmeet Singh Fails to Retain Seat in Canada Elections, Resigns

Ottawa: Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) and a prominent pro-Khalistan supporter, has resigned after losing his seat in the national elections. Singh contested from the Burnaby Central constituency in British Columbia but was defeated by a Liberal Party candidate.

Following the loss, Singh announced his resignation as party chief and expressed his disappointment in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “I am disappointed that we could not win more seats. But I am not disappointed in our movement. I am hopeful for our Party. I know that we will always choose hope over fear.”

The NDP is also set to lose its national party status, as it appears unlikely to meet the required 12-seat minimum in Parliament.

Liberals Win Fourth Term Under Mark Carney

In a major political development, Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party won the federal election, marking a fourth consecutive term in power. This win is considered a rare feat in Canadian politics.

Carney took over from Justin Trudeau, who resigned after internal party issues. Carney successfully led the Liberals through a difficult campaign, which saw rising tensions between Canada and the United States.

Trump’s Comments Spark Nationalist Surge

Former U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly played a role in the election outcome. On voting day, Trump made controversial remarks about Canada, suggesting on social media that it should become the 51st U.S. state. These comments angered many Canadians and are believed to have sparked a wave of nationalism, helping the Liberals gain last-minute support and shift the election in their favor.

Carney responded by promising that money collected from tariffs on U.S. imports would go directly to support Canadian workers impacted by the ongoing trade disputes.