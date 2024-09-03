sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Terrorist Acts, Foreign Hand Likely Involved,' Says Bhagat Oinam On Manipur Violence | Exclusive

Published 00:40 IST, September 4th 2024

'Terrorist Acts, Foreign Hand Likely Involved,' Says Bhagat Oinam On Manipur Violence | Exclusive

Professor Bhagat Oinam calls recent Manipur attacks as “terrorist acts,” blaming infiltrators for targeting villagers to destabilise and defame India.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Prof. Bhagat Oinam Decries Manipur Attacks as “Terrorist Acts” Targeting Poor Villager
Professor Bhagat Oinam decries manipur attacks as 'terrorist acts' targeting poor villagers | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

00:40 IST, September 4th 2024