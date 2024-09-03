Published 00:40 IST, September 4th 2024
'Terrorist Acts, Foreign Hand Likely Involved,' Says Bhagat Oinam On Manipur Violence | Exclusive
Professor Bhagat Oinam calls recent Manipur attacks as “terrorist acts,” blaming infiltrators for targeting villagers to destabilise and defame India.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Professor Bhagat Oinam decries manipur attacks as 'terrorist acts' targeting poor villagers | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
00:40 IST, September 4th 2024