Professor Catches Medical Student Cheating, Asks Him To Get Out. Here's What He Does Next | Watch

Professor Catches Medical Student Cheating, Asks Him To Get Out. Here's What He Does Next

Bengaluru: A medical student was caught cheating during a routine internal exam at a college in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district. However, what took place next was not expected.

The CCTV footage inside the classroom showed the invigilator confronting the student when he catches him red-handed cheating form a mobile phone he brought in with him during the examination. The professor snatched away the answer sheet from him and asked the student to leave the room. However, the student got turned violent and attacked the professor. Other students tried to restrain him and he stopped at that moment.

However, this was not the end of it. The student was on his way to the exit, but he came back seconds later to assault the professor.

According to several reports, the student has been identified as Shahbaz. The incident took place at Dr Malakareddy Homoeopathic College in Kalaburagi during an exam on the subject, Homoeopathic Materia Medica.

