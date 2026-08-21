‘Programme Was Not Considered Appropriate…’: MEA Clarifies After Revanth Reddy Was Denied Clearance to Visit USA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday clarified that political clearance for Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s proposed visit to the United States was denied because the programme was not considered appropriate to the office held and the purpose of the visit.

At a press conference in Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “The visits of chief ministers, as indeed those of other dignitaries, are assessed by the Ministry of External Affairs in order to accord political clearance. The programme proposed in such cases should be appropriate to the office held and the purpose of the visit. In this particular case, that was not so with respect to the United States. Therefore, the clearance was denied and not given. Incidentally, clearance was given for his visit to the United Kingdom.”

As a result, the Chief Minister has cancelled the US leg of his two-nation tour. Currently in the United Kingdom, Reddy will cut short his visit and return to Hyderabad from London on Sunday, August 23, instead of proceeding to Boston.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the official Telangana Rising delegation was forced to abandon the US itinerary after the Centre conveyed its refusal once the team had already reached the UK. The state government had sought clearance for both the UK and US legs in line with protocol; only the UK portion was approved.

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Revanth Reddy said the sole purpose of the US visit was to advance education and skill partnerships under the spirit of the National Education Policy by engaging top institutions such as Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Northeastern University and Virginia Tech, and bringing their expertise to Telangana and Hyderabad for the benefit of the state’s youth.

“I have always believed we should all think beyond politics and elections when it comes to nation building and the future of the youth,” he remarked. While expressing shock at what he termed a “political denial,” the Chief Minister said he would comply with the Centre’s decision.

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He emphasised that Hyderabad would continue its push to become a global knowledge hub, building on its existing institutions, from Osmania University and the University of Hyderabad to JNTU, IIT Hyderabad, ISB, IIIT and NALSAR, and the legacy of schools like Hyderabad Public School.

“We will make Hyderabad the home for the world’s greatest education and skills institutions to power our 21st-century journey,” he said.

In the UK, Reddy will proceed with his scheduled interactions with Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics, London Business School and the University of London. He also plans to meet leading sports and skilling institutions to formalise partnerships with Telangana.

"My resolve and endeavour to make Hyderabad one of the top global cities, where any common Indian can get education and certificates from Harvard and Oxford, or an MIT and LBS or LSE, is because while most leaders have wanted to send their children abroad, I want to bring the world’s best to India," the Chief Minister added.