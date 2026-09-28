Promises of 1947, Not 2019, Should Guide Jammu and Kashmir’s Future, Says Sajad Lone

Srinagar: People’s Conference president and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone on Monday said that Jammu and Kashmir’s political status must be debated on the foundation of promises made in 1947, not on the constitutional changes of 2019.

He argued that the region’s existence within India was rooted in commitments given to its people at the time of accession, and those must remain the reference point.

“I have complete respect for the Prime Minister of India and the Supreme Court of India. But if we are here today, it is not because of any promise made by the Prime Minister or the Supreme Court. We are here because of promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947,” Lone said.

However, Lone questioned the legality of the Centre’s decision to downgrade Jammu and Kashmir to a union territory.

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“Tell me, the central government that downgraded our status; is it within the ambit of the law or not?” he asked, adding that the Supreme Court’s ruling had not fully addressed whether a state could be converted into a union territory under such circumstances.

Meanwhile, Lone cautioned against shifting the debate’s reference point to 2019, “The basis of discussion in this Assembly should be 1947, not 2019. We cannot change the nature of history,” he said.

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He reminded legislators that political eras and governments are temporary, “So many people have come and so many have gone. They too will go one day. You too will go one day. We too are going through a phase,” he said.

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution demanding urgent restoration of full statehood.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah last week but deferred for discussion, was finally adopted through voice vote.