Property Worth Lakhs Destroyed as Major Fire Guts Bufliaz Market in Poonch

A major fire broke out under mysterious circumstances in the Bufliaz Market, located in the Surankote Tehsil of Poonch district, causing extensive damage to local commercial establishments.

The blaze spread rapidly through the commercial hub, reducing around a dozen shops to ashes. Property and merchandise worth lakhs of rupees were completely destroyed in the fire, leaving local traders devastated.

Upon receiving news of the unfolding disaster, a coordinated emergency response was quickly mobilized. The Jammu & Kashmir Police, personnel from the Indian Army, and professional firefighters rushed to the scene.

Risking their safety, local residents also stepped up in large numbers to launch joint rescue and firefighting operations. Working together, the teams managed to fight back the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further into the dense market area.

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While the situation has been brought under control, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be definitively ascertained. The J&K Police have officially registered a case regarding the incident and have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the origin and circumstances that led to the destructive blaze.