Protest Rally Turns Tense In Imphal; Tear Gas Fired, Internet Suspended In 5 Districts
The situation escalated during the protest march. Authorities have also suspended internet services across five districts in Manipur.
- India News
- 1 min read
Imphal: Tension flared in Imphal as security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters who were taking out a rally towards the Chief Minister’s residence on Saturday. The situation escalated during the protest march.
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Authorities have also suspended internet services across five districts in Manipur.
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