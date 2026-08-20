'Protest To Continue If Govt Deceives': Student Leader Devendra Nath Mahto After HC Stays JPSC Exam Cancellation

Ranchi, Jharkhand: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on Thursday said that he respects the Jharkhand High Court's decision to stay the state government's order cancelling the 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and appointments; however, he questioned the government over the Advocate General's absence during the hearing.

In a self-made video, Mahto said he respected the High Court's order and expressed confidence that the court would ensure justice for students who had been protesting against alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the JPSC examinations.

"I respect the order by the High Court. I am confident that the High Court will do justice to the principle with which we were protesting against paper leaks and irregularities in Jharkhand, which is ruining the future of lakhs of students," Mahto said.

Questioning the Jharkhand government's representation before the court, he asked why the Advocate General did not appear when the High Court had provided the government an opportunity to present its case.

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"When the High Court had given an opportunity to the government, why did the Advocate General not reach the Court? Why did the lawyer, representing the government, not properly present the CID investigation report?" he said.

Mahto alleged that the government's conduct gave the impression that it was attempting to cover up the alleged irregularities.

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"This makes it seem like the government intends to cover it up," he said.

He warned that students would continue their protest if the government attempted to mislead them or suppress the matter.

"If the government deceives or tries to cover up, the peaceful students' protest will be carried forward and continue. We will not tolerate deceit," Mahto said.

On Thursday, the Jharkhand High Court stayed the State government's order cancelling the 11th and 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and appointments, providing relief to newly appointed officers who had challenged the decision.

The court passed the order while hearing various petitions filed by the newly appointed officers against the government's decision.

The matter was heard by Justice Deepak Roshan of the Jharkhand High Court. Advocates Indrajit Sinha and Amritansh Vats represented the petitioners before the court.

This development follows the Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government releasing a list of 44 recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) that were cancelled following irregularities, amid student protests over the irregularities.

The cancelled examinations included recruitment tests for drug inspectors, assistant professors, deputy collectors, dental doctors, assistant engineers, civil judges, additional public prosecutors and forest range officers, among others.

The list also includes examinations for lecturers in government polytechnics, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forests and various administrative and technical posts.

The government said the cancellations followed "complaints regarding irregularities in ongoing examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and executed through TDPL, and based on facts brought before the government during the CID investigation.

"Following the development, the government announced several measures to address irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren announced that the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), including the examinations conducted, the results published and the candidates selected, and the state Cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations.